City summer work hits stride

July 9, 2015 —

Hudson has a number of projects under way this summer, and most are making progress.

The most noticeable is the work on Pleasant Street, which will complete the reconstruction project started two years ago. The street surface has been removed and underground work is under way for the complete reconstruction. The street is being widened to comply with major street requirement.

In other work, the paving of the Engle Trail on the east side of town has been delayed because of the ongoing wet weather.

Renovation of the Jackson and Mechanic Street bridges is anticipated to begin later in the year.

City Manager Steve Hartsel said that the rental reconstruction projects are under way with completion expected this summer.