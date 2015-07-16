New scoreboard at football field

July 16, 2015 —

At their meeting Monday evening the Hudson Area School Board approved a new scoreboard at the football field. The cost will be $13,000, plus installation costs. The money for the scoreboard has come from donations and fundraisers held by the Hudson Athletic Boosters, accumulated over the past few years, so no tax money is involved.

It is hoped that the new scoreboard will be in place by the opening of the football season.

Several new courses were approved by the board, including one called Digital Communication and Collaboration, preparing students for the online aspects of college using Google Apps for Education and Google Classroom. The other course is Game Design, using cutting edge software to design, program and create apps and computer games. There will also be an Introduction to Engineering Design, which will be held at SMCSI and taught by Jennifer Mason.

The board also approved letting the Community Action Agency use space for a WIC site at Hudson, to allow people to use the service without going to Adrian.