Rage Against Hunger Benefits Food Pantry

July 23, 2015 —

The 3rd Annual Rage Against Hunger Bash, held in honor of Rumors’ 4th anniversary, took in 500 pounds of food, and monetary donations of $520 for the Hudson Area Food Bank. More than a hundred people attended the event held last Saturday. Josh Stiverson spent the afternoon crafting balloon decorations, and performed magic tricks for the crowd. The weather couldn’t dampen the mood — when it rained, everyone moved inside, and one of the attendees went to their car to retrieve an accordion to entertain the crowd spontaneously. “I was very pleased to hear how many people came up to me and said how much fun they’d had — everyone from the customers to the distributors really enjoyed themselves,” said Dennis Smoke.