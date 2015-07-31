City wide yard sale coming soon

July 30, 2015 —

We’re only a few days from what has become the event that draws more visitors to town than any other: the Hudson City-Wide Yard Sale, which is a part of the US-127 Yard Sale, the longest garage sale in the world, stretching from Michigan to Georgia. The event will be Thursday, August 6 through Sunday, August 9, and there will be plenty going in in town besides the garage sale.

There is still time to register for Yard Sale maps, at the Library, the City office, or at the Post-Gazette. The cost of registration is $5.00. The deadline is August 1.

The normal city requirement for yard sale permits is suspended for this special weekend, so it’s a great time to try to get rid of some of the stuff that’s accumulated around the place.

Other activities

The yard sale is only part of what’s going on — it’s going to be a busy weekend around town.

Thursday evening, Rod and Annie Capps will perform at Music in the Park at Webster Park at 6:30. Songs about broken things and poignant little ponderings are delivered with a rootsy vibe, a touch of twang and a soulful groove. Annie’s disarming, earthy voice and solid command of her guitar are punctuated by Rod’s effortless, accompaniment and beautiful solo work.

Together they weave unforgettable melodies that are at once intricate and sparse – musically completing each others’ sentences.

There will be more music at 7:00 PM Friday evening for a party with John Rush in the parking lot behind the fire station. John is called the “Human iPod” because he has 2 Huge Request Books that he passes out during his shows! People pick songs they want, write them on little post-it notes, and then stick them all over the stage. In between songs John reads off 3 or 4 requests and then based on which one the audience picks, he plays the next song. It really lets the audience get involved in the show and also makes sure he plays the songs they want to hear!

Saturday fun

Saturday is going to be a big day in both Hudson and Clayton.

There will be an Art Show and Sale at the Community Center with Gallery 49 from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM.

There will be a waterball tournament for the Will Carleton Cup getting under way at 11:00 AM on Railroad Street near the Market House. Firemen from several local departments have been invited for this fun event.

The Thompson House Museum on Market Street will be holding their annual Lost Arts Festival all day, with old time music and many arts and crafts from days gone by, including weavers, painters, quilters and more! The 1890’s house is also open for tours during the weekends events.

There will also be an antiques appraisal going on all day at the Thompson House. This is an “antiques roadshow” style event as they host Roger Ponn Associated Appraisers as they offer verbal opinions of value for your antiques and collectibles. A fee applies for this event.

There will be another parking lot party with the NuTones behind the fire station at 7:00 PM on Saturday. This group is known as “Toledo’s Own British Invasion.” They do Beatles, Rolling Stones, and other music from that era.

Clayton Summerfest

The Clayton Summerfest will be also be Saturday, August 8. The schedule is going to be a little different than previous years, with the parade at 1:00 PM, followed by a program at the fire hall and the Queen contest. All activities will be open at 2:30 PM, with games at various locations. The Clayton Fire Department Display and Truck Rides start. There will be a raffle drawing for children at 3:30 PM and a bicycle drawing and 50/50 drawings at 4:30 PM. Bingo starts at 5:30 PM, and a street dance with DJ Brian Harper starts at 7:00 PM. There will also be a fireworks display by Colonial Fireworks at dusk.

It all adds up to a busy weekend, with a lot of fun for all. And, oh, did we mention lots of great yard sales and bargains galore?