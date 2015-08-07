Break-ins at three downtown businesses

August 6, 2015 —

Police are requesting assistance in identifying two or more suspects responsible for the breaking and entering of three businesses in the City of Hudson. The businesses are: Bill’s Barber Shop, located at 315 W. Main St.; Making Waves, located at 218 W. Main St.; and Bobbye’s Pizza, located at 102 E. Main St. All three of these break-ins occurred in the late evening hours of Tuesday, July 28th or during the early morning hours of Wednesday, July 29th.

All three businesses showed signs of forced entry. Once inside, the suspects rummaged through the businesses locating and stealing whatever cash they could find. Hudson Police believe the suspects are white males, 16-30 years of age, due to some video evidence recovered near the crime scenes.

Hudson Police Chief Charles Weir said that the police are still seeking leads in the investigation of the break-ins. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Hudson Police Department at 448-8129 or Crime Stopper of Lenawee at (517) 266-6161 or (877) 276-8477 . You can also text your tip to 274637 and start your tip with "Lenawee" or you can submit a tip at www.tipsubmit.com . You can leave your tip anonymously. You can find more Crime Stopper press releases on Facebook. Crime Stoppers is an organization made up of police, media and community members.

Any tips that lead to the arrest of the responsible person or persons will earn the caller a cash reward. We will protect your identity.