Clayton Post Office robbed

August 27, 2015 —

The Lenawee County Sheriff’s office and the US Postal Inspection Service are asking the public’s help with information concerning the breaking and entering of the Clayton Post Office last week.

A report from Crime Stoppers of Lenawee indicates that the post office was broken into sometime on the night of Wednesday, August 19.

According to the Sheriff’s office, postal employees locked the building about 6:30 PM on August 19. When they arrived for work the next day, they entered the building and noticed that someone had ransacked the office and stolen items from within. Officials asked that the items taken not be detailed.

Lenawee Crimestoppers is asking the public for their help in this investigation. If you have any information about the case, please call (517) 266-6161 or (877) 276-8477.

You can also text your tip to 274367 (if you do, start your tip with “Lenawee”,) or you can submit a tip at www.tipsubmit.com. You can leave your tip anonymously. You can find more

Crime Stopper press releases on Facebook. Crime Stoppers is an organization made up of police, media and community members.

Any tips that lead to the arrest of the responsible person or persons will earn the caller a cash reward. Crimestoppers will protect your identity!